BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
June 9 Pfizer Inc
* Astellas and Pfizer announce amendment to clinical research protocol for phase 3 prosper trial of enzalutamide in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
* Pfizer Inc- Companies now anticipate prosper top-line results will be disclosed later this year
* Pfizer Inc- previously expected primary completion date for prosper was June 2019
* Says amendment accelerates anticipated prosper top-line results by two years
* Says target sample size reduced to approximately 1,440 patients and estimated primary completion date is June 2017
* Says primary endpoint remains same: metastasis-free survival
* Says main purpose of amendment is to revise plan for analyses of primary and several secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps