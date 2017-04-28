BRIEF-Baytacare Pharmaceutical Updates on establishment of the project company
* Co, Zhonghe Beidou, Longyuan Shanzhuang And Zhongsheng Huifu entered into jv agreement
April 28 Astellas Pharma Inc
* Says Astellas and LTL Pharma Co., Ltd.confirmed the relevant closing conditions are met on April 28 to allow the transfer of the assets related to Astellas’ 16 long-listed products in Japan to LTL Pharma
* Astellas and LTL Pharma have now satisfied the pre-agreed conditions to close the transaction, with Astellas having received 20.1 billion yen as a result
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mw3vLH
SEATTLE, June 14 A top General Electric Co executive announced his retirement on Wednesday after failing to win the conglomerate's chief executive job.
* SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH LODZ VOIVOIDSHIP FOR UP TO 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS