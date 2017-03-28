March 28 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent development progress

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $1.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc- "believe we currently have sufficient capital to fund operations through at least q1 of 2018"