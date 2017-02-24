UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA:
* Announces results of mandatory public offer from Apollo Investment
* Says Apollo Investment offers 5.48 euros ($5.79) per share in cash in mandatory public offer
Source text: bit.ly/2lhKbUM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources