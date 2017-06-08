BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 8 Astoria Financial Corp:
* Astoria Financial - on June 6, co, Sterling Bancorp entered into agreement to settle claims brought by plaintiffs in certain putative class actions
* Astoria Financial - Astoria merger class actions relate to agreement and plan of merger, by and between Astoria and Sterling, dated as of march 6, 2017
* Astoria Financial - under agreement in principle, co, Sterling agreed to make certain additional information available to co's and Sterling shareholders
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.