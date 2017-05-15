May 15 Astral Foods Limited :

* Headline earnings for six months ended 31 march 2017 at r138 million was down on r299 million for previous year

* Revenue for six months decreased marginally by 0,5% to r5 795 million,

* Board has declared an interim dividend of 180 cents per share