BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.50 yuan/share
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28
June 7 Astrazeneca Plc:
* Announced that it has entered an agreement with Grünenthal for global rights to Zomig (Zolmitriptan) outside Japan
* Grünenthal to pay Astrazeneca $200 million upon completion. Astrazeneca to receive up to additional $102 million in future milestone payments
* Grünenthal will acquire rights to Zomig in all markets outside Japan, including us, where rights were previously licensed to Impax Pharmaceuticals
* Agreement does not impact company's financial guidance for 2017
* Impax will continue to market Zomig in US. Astrazeneca will continue to manufacture and supply medicine to Grünenthal during a transition period
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 22 Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.
* Announced that European Medicines Agency validated marketing authorization application for Veyvondi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: