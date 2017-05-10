May 10 Astrazeneca Plc:

* Provides update on STRATOS 1 phase iii trial of tralokinumab in severe, uncontrolled asthma

* Tralokinumab did not meet its primary endpoint of a significant reduction in annual asthma exacerbation rate

* Second pivotal phase iii trial STRATOS 2 is ongoing with results expected in second half of 2017