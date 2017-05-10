BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 Astrazeneca Plc:
* Provides update on STRATOS 1 phase iii trial of tralokinumab in severe, uncontrolled asthma
* Tralokinumab did not meet its primary endpoint of a significant reduction in annual asthma exacerbation rate
* Second pivotal phase iii trial STRATOS 2 is ongoing with results expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.