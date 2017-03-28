BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3 clinical testing
March 28 AstraZeneca Plc
* U.S. FDA has accepted company's new drug application (NDA) for Lynparza (olaparib) tablets
* Granted priority review status with a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) set for Q3 2017
* Bioverativ announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug application for BIVV001, a novel, long-acting FVIII hemophilia therapeutic utilizing amunix XTEN® half-life extension technology
