May 4 Astronics Corp
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial
results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $635 million to $690 million
* Qtrly sales $152.4 million versus $159.53 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Says for FY 2017 about $545 million to $580 million of
revenue is expected from aerospace segment
* Says consolidated backlog at April 1, 2017 was $252.7
million, of which approximately $218.7 million is expected to
ship in 2017
* Says capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be
in range of $21 million to $25 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $151.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $658.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: