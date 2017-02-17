Feb 17 Astronics Corp:

* Astronics Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $640 million to $720 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Says consolidated backlog at December 31, 2016 was $258.0 million

* Astronics Corp - capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $17 million to $22 million