May 16 Astronova Inc

* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 1.4 percent to $24.5 million

* Gross margin of 38 percent in q1 of fiscal 2018 was 1.3 percentage points lower than same period last year

Cash and marketable securities were $23.8 million at quarter-end, compared with $24.8 million at end of fiscal 2017