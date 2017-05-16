BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS
May 16 Astronova Inc
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 1.4 percent to $24.5 million
* Gross margin of 38 percent in q1 of fiscal 2018 was 1.3 percentage points lower than same period last year
Gross margin of 38 percent in q1 of fiscal 2018 was 1.3 percentage points lower than same period last year. Cash and marketable securities were $23.8 million at quarter-end, compared with $24.8 million at end of fiscal 2017
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon