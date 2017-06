April 10 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv:

* ASUR acquires controlling interest in entities with concessions to operate Colombian airports

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste -following consummation of deal, co will own about 92.42 pct capital stock of airplan, 97.26pct capital stock of Oriente Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: