BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 26 Asure Software Inc
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock
* Company increased total principal amount of commitments under its credit facility from approximately $32 million to $75 million
* Agreed to appoint Silver Oak Services Partners founder and co-managing partner Daniel Gill to Asure board, effective june 6, 2017
* Aggregate consideration for Compass HRM acquisition consists of $4.5 million in cash and a $1.5 million seller note
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.0 million to $56.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.50 to $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing