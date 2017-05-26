May 26 Asure Software Inc

* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock

* Company increased total principal amount of commitments under its credit facility from approximately $32 million to $75 million

* Agreed to appoint Silver Oak Services Partners founder and co-managing partner Daniel Gill to Asure board, effective june 6, 2017

* Aggregate consideration for Compass HRM acquisition consists of $4.5 million in cash and a $1.5 million seller note

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.0 million to $56.0 million

