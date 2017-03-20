March 20 Asure Software Inc:

* Asure Software reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $9.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asure Software Inc- at quarter-end, backlog totaled $2.5 million, a 36 pct decrease compared to prior quarter

* Asure Software Inc says total bookings for Q4 of 2016 were up 13 pct year-over-year

