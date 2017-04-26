April 26 (Reuters) -

* A.S.V. Llc sees ipo of 3.8 million shares of common stock to be priced between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - sec filing

* A.S.V. Llc says in the ipo, co is offering 1.8 million shares of common stock and selling stockholder selling 2.0 million shares of common stock Source text - bit.ly/2oxtlXM