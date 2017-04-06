April 6 Superloop Ltd :
* Superloop acquires Subpartners Pty Ltd-slc.ax
* It has acquired all issued shares of subpartners pty ltd
("subpartners").
* Consideration for acquisition of subpartners is us$2.5
million
* Consideration will be satisfied by issue of 1.5 million
fully paid ordinary shares in superloop at an issue price of
$2.255
* Company will seek shareholder approval for issue of shares
to Bevan Slattery, owner of 80% of issued capital of subpartners
* If shareholders do not approve issue of shares to
slattery, he will be paid cash consideration equivalent to us$2
million
* If shareholders approve issue of shares to slattery, his
holding in superloop will increase from 28.8% to approximately
29.1%
* Total capital expenditure by subpartners in relation to
indigo cable systems is expected to be between us$35 million and
us$37 million from fy17 until fy20
* Provided a guarantee in relation to subpartner's
construction capital commitments to supplier as well as ongoing
operating commitments
* "Has sufficient funding headroom to meet subpartners'
capital and operational commitments within superloop's current
debt facility"
* Subpartners is also responsible for procurement,
provision, operation and maintenance of shore end infrastructure
for indigo central in Sydney
* Subpartners will receive fees of approximately us$5.3
million from Indigo Consortium over fy17 and fy18
*
