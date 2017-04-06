April 6 Superloop Ltd :

* Superloop acquires Subpartners Pty Ltd-slc.ax

* It has acquired all issued shares of subpartners pty ltd ("subpartners").

* Consideration for acquisition of subpartners is us$2.5 million

* Consideration will be satisfied by issue of 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares in superloop at an issue price of $2.255

* Company will seek shareholder approval for issue of shares to Bevan Slattery, owner of 80% of issued capital of subpartners

* If shareholders do not approve issue of shares to slattery, he will be paid cash consideration equivalent to us$2 million

* If shareholders approve issue of shares to slattery, his holding in superloop will increase from 28.8% to approximately 29.1%

* Total capital expenditure by subpartners in relation to indigo cable systems is expected to be between us$35 million and us$37 million from fy17 until fy20

* Provided a guarantee in relation to subpartner's construction capital commitments to supplier as well as ongoing operating commitments

* "Has sufficient funding headroom to meet subpartners' capital and operational commitments within superloop's current debt facility"

* Subpartners is also responsible for procurement, provision, operation and maintenance of shore end infrastructure for indigo central in Sydney

* Subpartners will receive fees of approximately us$5.3 million from Indigo Consortium over fy17 and fy18

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: