BRIEF-Propertylink Group upgrades FY2017 distributable earnings guidance
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 ASX Ltd :
* In March 2017, total capital raised was $4.1 billion, up 74% on previous corresponding period (pcp)
* In March 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 6% on pcp
* In March 2017, average daily number of trades was 2% higher than pcp
* In March 2017, average daily number of exchange-traded options were down 11% on pcp
* In March 2017, average daily value traded on-market of $4.4 billion was in line with pcp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.