April 5 ASX Ltd :

* In March 2017, total capital raised was $4.1 billion, up 74% on previous corresponding period (pcp)

* In March 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 6% on pcp

* In March 2017, average daily number of trades was 2% higher than pcp

* In March 2017, average daily number of exchange-traded options were down 11% on pcp

* In March 2017, average daily value traded on-market of $4.4 billion was in line with pcp