UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 At Home Group Inc:
* At Home Group Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 same store sales rose 7.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 sales up 18.5 percent
* Q4 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.2 million
* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales are expected to be in a range of $903 million to $910 million
* At Home Group Inc - fiscal 2018 outlook at midpoint assumes 18.5% net sales growth
* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales growth outlook assumes comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 3.0%
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.64
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75
* At Home Group Inc sees FY 2018 net capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 million to $130 million
* Net inventory increased 38.2% to $243.8 million as of Jan. 28, 2017 compared to Jan. 30, 2016
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $904.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources