June 7 At Home Group Inc:

* At Home Group Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 same store sales rose 5.8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $211.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 18 to 19 percent

* Sees FY 2018 sales $906 million to $913 million

* At Home Group Inc says raises fiscal 2018 net sales outlook; raises midpoint of fiscal 2018 EPS range

* Sees FY 2018 ‍comparable store sales increase of approximately 3.0%​

* At Home Group Inc says FY EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.62 to $0.64, with pro forma adjusted EPS in a range of $0.73 to $0.75

* At Home Group Inc sees net capital expenditures to be in a range of $110 million to $130 million for fiscal 2018

* At Home Group Inc - fiscal 2018 net sales outlook based on 28 gross, 25 net new store openings, assumed comparable store sales increase of about 3.0%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $913.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At Home Group Inc - ended Q1 with 129 stores in 31 states, which represents a 21.7 percent increase in total stores since April 30, 2016

* At Home Group Inc - net inventories as of April 29, 2017 increased 43.7 percent to $252.1 million versus $175.5 million as of April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: