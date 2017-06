May 8 AT & S

* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

* INCREASED REVENUE BY 6.8% FROM EUR 762.9 MILLION TO EUR 814.9 MILLION IN FY

* FY EBITDA DECREASED FROM EUR 167.5 MILLION TO EUR 130.9 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 194.8 MILLION, THUS EXCEEDING HIGH VALUE OF PREVIOUS YEAR BY 8.1%

* PROFIT FOR YEAR DROPPED FROM EUR 56.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO A LOSS OF EUR -22.9 MILLION

* EBITDA NEGATIVELY INFLUENCED BY CHONGQING START-UP EFFECTS AND PRICE PRESSURE ON IC SUBSTRATES

* HIGHLY PROFITABLE CORE BUSINESS WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 25.4%-DESPITE PRICE PRESSURE AND TEMPORARILY LOWER CAPACITIES

* EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 10-16% FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* 2017/18 EBITDA MARGIN SHOULD RANGE BETWEEN 16-18% BASED ON MARKET DEVELOPMENTS FOR IC SUBSTRATES AND RAMP OF NEW TECHNOLOGY GENERATION (MSAP)

* HIGHER DEPRECIATION FOR MAINLY NEW PRODUCTION LINES OF ADDITIONAL ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 WILL IMPACT EBIT