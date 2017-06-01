BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Ata Inc
* ATA reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 revenue rmb 36.9 million versus rmb 44.7 million
* net loss attributable to ATA for Q4 was rmb 53.7 million (US$7.8 million)
* For Q4 2017, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ATA were both rmb1.17 (US$0.17) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.