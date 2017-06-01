June 1 Ata Inc

* ATA reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 revenue rmb 36.9 million versus rmb 44.7 million

* ‍net loss attributable to ATA for Q4 was rmb 53.7 million (US$7.8 million)

* ‍For Q4 2017, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ATA were both rmb1.17 (US$0.17)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: