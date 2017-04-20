April 20 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc-
* Atara Bio announces positive interim results from ongoing
phase 1 trial of the autologous version of ata188 in patients
with primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (ms)
at the american academy of neurology (aan) annual meeting 2017
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - look forward to further
development of autologous ata188 for patients with ms
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - expected initiation of both
phase 1 allogeneic ata188 trial as well as our phase 3 trials of
ata129 in second half of year.
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - no patient in trial
experienced progression of disability; there was no worsening in
edss
