BRIEF-Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources
April 6 Atco Ltd
* Atco announces Dennis Dechamplain as chief financial offer
* Atco Ltd - Dechamplain will assume role from Brian Bale,
* Bale will continue in his role until June 1
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.