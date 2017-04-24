April 24 ATEA ASA:

* CONTRACT RUNS FOR 2 YEARS WITH AN OPTION FOR RENEWAL OF ADDITIONAL 2 YEARS WITH AN ESTIMATED ANNUAL VALUE OF NOK 85 MILLION