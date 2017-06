April 27 ATEA ASA

* Q1 REVENUE NOK 7.36 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 7.31 BILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA EX. ITEMS NOK 199 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 228 MILLION )

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 86 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 112 MILLION)

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGIN IN 2017 THROUGH SELLING HIGHER MARGIN PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND THROUGH CONTAINING OPERATING EXPENSES

* IN 2017, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ATEA TO CONTINUE TO GROW FASTER THAN THE OVERALL IT INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, ALTHOUGH AT A SLOWER RATE THAN IN 2016