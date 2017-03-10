March 10 Atea ASA:

* Atea Sweden has concluded four framework agreements with Kammarkollegiet

* Atea and five other suppliers were awarded these frame agreements

* Frame agreements run for 2 years, with an option for renewal of additional 2 years

* Customers may order from frame agreements from March 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)