March 31 Atenor SA:

* Confirms closing of sale of Vaci Greens B building in Budapest to OTP Prime Ingatlanbefektetesi Alap and collection of full sale price 63.75 million euros ($68.2 million)

* Announces signing of rental contract with reputed international group concerning about 5,000 m² in Vaci Greens B building, which will have positive impact on 2017 result

* Vaci Greens D building will be delivered in Jan 2018 and is already 20 percent pre-leased by reputed international group Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)