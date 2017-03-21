Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
March 21 Atento SA -
* Atento reports fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full year results, highlighted by revenue diversification, margin protection and strong cash flow generation company announces agreement to acquire majority stake in interfile, a leading provider of credit ori
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* For fiscal 2017, are targeting consolidated revenue growth of 1% to 5%
* Atento SA says agreement to acquire a majority stake in interfile
* Qtrly revenue $442.0 million versus $453.8 million
* For fiscal 2017, Atento is targeting adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 11 percent to 12 percent
* Atento SA says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Q4 revenue view $450.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2017, targeting cash capex (% of revenue) of about 3-4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.