BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Atento SA:
* Atento reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results solid start in fiscal 2017 highlighted by topline growth, maintained margins and continued improvement in cash flow
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed full-year 2017 financial targets
* Says qtrly revenue $468.0 million, up 3.0%
* Q1 revenue view $443.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: