BRIEF-Atento unit to offer senior secured notes due 2022 in private offering​

July 20 (Reuters) - Atento SA:

* Atento announces intention to offer senior secured notes

* Atento SA - ‍wholly-owned subsidiary intends to offer senior secured notes due 2022 in a private offering.​

* Atento SA - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to redeem all of issuer's outstanding 7.375% senior secured notes due 2020

* Atento SA - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to redeem all of issuer's outstanding 7.375% senior secured notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: