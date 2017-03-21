BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 ATGen :
* Says it signed a 727.3 million won contract with Samkwang Medical Laboratories to provide NK Vue KIT products
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sq74kn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding