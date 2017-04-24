BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Athabasca Minerals Inc:
* Athabasca Minerals Inc announces 2016 year end results
* Says expects to continue to rebuild inventory in strategic locations close to active markets in 2017
* Qtrly basic loss per common share $0.0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group