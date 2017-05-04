BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 3 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d (95% liquids)
* Company has a fully funded development outlook capable of delivering growth to 60,000 boe/d by 2020
* Production growth to over 10,000 boe/d by year-end 2017 and approximately 25,000 boe/d over next five years
* 2017 thermal oil budget reduced by $30 million to $75 million with unchanged production guidance of 29,000 - 32,500 bbl/d
* 2017 light oil capital budget is unchanged at $135 million with production guidance of 6,500 - 7,500 boe/d
* Anticipates an internally funded capital program in 2018 at us$55/bbl WTI with net debt to cash flow of less than 2.5x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.