June 8 Athenahealth Inc

* On june 8, 2017, company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire praxify technologies - sec filing

* Athenahealth Inc - company expects to fund the transaction using cash on hand - sec filing‍​

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of up to approximately $63 million in cash

* Athenahealth Inc - at closing of transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, praxify will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: