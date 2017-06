May 12 Athenex Inc:

* Athenex Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing

* Athenex Inc says have applied to have stock listed on nasdaq global market under the symbol "ATNX"

* Athenex Inc says Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters to IPO

* Athenex Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2raO15G)