April 25 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $866 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $846.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - continue to estimate that
2017 capital expenditures will be $125 million, with $25 million
expended in Q1 2017
* Allegheny - HPMC segment remains on track for 2017 sales
growth of about 10 pct, and low-double-digit operating profit as
a percentage of sales
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - do not expect to pay any
U.S. Federal Income taxes in 2017 due to net operating loss
carryforwards
* Allegheny Technologies - have support from agent bank to
extend duration of $100 million abl term loan from due date in
November 2017 to September 2020
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - beyond 2017, we continue to
expect capital expenditures to average no more than $100 million
annually for next several years
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - closed operations costs in
fiscal year 2017 are expected to be higher than in fiscal year
2016
