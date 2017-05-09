BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Atkore International Group Inc:
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.28
* Qtrly net sales $ 372.8 million versus. $ 353 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $361.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2q1XX1f) Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: