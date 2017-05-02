BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
May 2 Atlanta Gold Inc
* Atlanta Gold announces agreement with holders of its notes and debentures
* Atlanta Gold Inc - reached agreement with holders of $2 million principal amount convertible debentures and $6.1 million principal amount senior secured notes
* Atlanta Gold - agreement to settle accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes totaling c$1.7 million and to extend maturity of notes by one year
* Atlanta Gold Inc - maturity date of outstanding notes will be extended by one year to august 31, 2019
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing