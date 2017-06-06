UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 ATLANTA POLAND SA:
* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS PIOTR BIELINSKI CO'S NEW CEO
* TILL NOW PIOTR BIELINSKI HOSTED POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF CO'S MANAGEMENT BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources