April 20 Atlanta Poland SA:

* Q3 2016/2017 prelim. net profit of c. 150,000 zlotys ($37,812.90) versus 1.5 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 2016/2017 prelim. revenue of 49.5 million zlotys, down 28.1 percent year on year

* Q3 prelim. results impacted among other by lower sales in the retail sector ($1 = 3.9669 zlotys)