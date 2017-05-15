UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades Australia's top banks over housing risk
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
May 15 Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci tells analyst call:
* There is no formal agreement with Abertis for the Spanish group to back Atlantia's takeover offer, "I cannot say more" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
* Says informed by major shareholder of intention to dispose of its interest in NDIL to another insurance group Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth