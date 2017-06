June 15 ATLANTIA SPA:

* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS

* SAYS ITS BID PRICE OVER ABERTIS IS FAIR, INCLUDES VALUATION OF INDEPENDENT EXPERT

* SAYS MAY LATER RESIGN FROM ISSUING SHARES AND CARRY OUT THE OFFER IN CASH ONLY

* SAYS INTENDS TO KEEP ABERTIS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE WITH AT LEAST 5 PERCENT FREE FLOAT

* SAYS TO PRESENT CNMV WITH BANK GUARANTEES FOR UP TO 14.7 BILLION EUROS TO COVER THE OFFER

* SAYS THAT IT INTENDS TO MEET "STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF SPAIN" IN RELATION TO HISPASAT

* ABERTIS SAYS REITERATES THAT IT WILL NOT ISSUE AN OPINION ON THE OFFER FROM ATLANTIA UNTIL IT'S APPROVED AND IN PROGRESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)