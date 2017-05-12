BRIEF-Tribune Media announces expected share of proceeds as result of CareerBuilder sale
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis
May 12 Atlantic American Corp :
* Atlantic American reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $43.9 million versus $41.7 million
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says net loss in quarter attributable to higher than expected levels of claims in both life and health lines of business
* Book value per common share $ 4.97 as of March 31 2017 versus $ 4.89 as of December 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)