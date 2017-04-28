April 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc

* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taxable equivalent net interest income was unchanged at $19.5 million in q1 of 2017 compared to q4 of 2016