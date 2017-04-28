BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taxable equivalent net interest income was unchanged at $19.5 million in q1 of 2017 compared to q4 of 2016
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.