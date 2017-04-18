BRIEF-CIBC Mellon says relocates Toronto head office
* CIBC Mellon says relocates Toronto head office to One York
April 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Atlas Air Worldwide dispatchers ratify labor agreement
* Four-year extension agreement follows an initial five-year contract that was ratified in 2012
* Announced ratification of collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers of Atlas Air Inc, Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc
* Agreement includes pay increases
* Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients who had an inadequate response and/or who were intolerant to anti-tnfs
MONTREAL, June 14 Bombardier Inc is unlikely to announce new CSeries orders at the Paris Air Show next week, as it grapples with broader market weakness, though demand for smaller regional aircraft is growing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.