BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Atlas Air Worldwide offering of convertible senior notes
* Plans to offer up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2024
* Currently intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay higher-cost revolving credit facility borrowings
* To enter into convertible note hedge transactions as well as separate privately negotiated warrant transactions
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr