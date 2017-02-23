Feb 23 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
:
* Atlas Air Worldwide reports fourth-quarter and full-year
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.24 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $ 529.7 million versus. $ 472.1
million
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - aircraft maintenance
expense in 2017 should total approximately $240 million
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings -2017 core capital
expenditures, which exclude aircraft, engine purchases, are
expected to total about $55 to $65 million
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - we expect adjusted
income in Q1 of 2017, to be consistent with or slightly better
than Q1 of 2016
* Atlas Air Worldwide - in 2017 expect our adjusted income
from continuing operations, to grow by a mid-single-digit to
low-double-digit percentage versus. 2016
* Q4 revenue view $504.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
