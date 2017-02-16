BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
Feb 16 Atlas Mara Ltd:
* Announces measures to accelerate its strategic execution of its three core areas: commercial and retail banking, fintech, and markets and treasury
* Plans to significantly reduce operating expense and staff cost at center by more than $20 million per year on an annualised basis
* Sanjeev anand will become group managing director for retail and commercial banking
* Mike Christelis, will become group managing director for markets and treasury, and Chidi Okpala, group managing director for fintech
* Effective 15 February, John Vitalo stepped down as CEO and from board
* Board will appoint a new group ceo in due course.
* To seed its fintech and global markets business, and for general purposes, co successfully closed an oversubscribed equity raise via share placing
* Over 90 pct of this offering was subscribed by our existing shareholders, as announced to market earlier today
* Atlas Mara expects its 2016 full year earnings to be broadly in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.