April 27 Atlassian Corporation Plc-

* Atlassian announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $159.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $170 million to $172 million

* Q4 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.10 on an ifrs basis

* Q4 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.08 on a non-ifrs basis

* Fy 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $616 million to $618 million

* Fy 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.20 on an ifrs basis

* Fy 2017 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.35 on a non-ifrs basis

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million in fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $613.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S